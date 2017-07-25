Athletic association building burglarized in York County

WHTM Staff Published:

GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a youth athletic association building.

The Fairview Township Police Department was called Monday to a burglary at the West Shore Youth Athletic Association building at 450 Fishing Creek Road.

According to police, the suspect, or suspects, involved entered through a door on the south side of the building and stole cash.

The burglary occurred sometime between Friday and Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.

