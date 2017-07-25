Art center recycles to offer cheap supplies

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – To use or not to reuse is never a question at Art of Recycle. The non-profit community art center is all about free fun.

Things that usually end up in the trash or a landfill come back to life. Kids use other people’s stuff to get crafty and create works of art.

“Even if you think it might be junk, we can actually take things apart and utilize them,” Chelas Montanye said.

Donations from the community and companies keep the place going. Art of Recycle will take everything and anything. Some of it is used for arts and crafts. The rest is sold dirt cheap in the thrift shop.

CD’s, records, wood supplies, fabric, buttons and all kinds of odds and ends are for sale.

“We’ve got paper that we sell for a penny a piece,” Montanye said.

The basement is housing a hidden treasure: a bonanza of art supplies and tons of stuff. It’s all free for teachers to stock their classrooms or anyone running a program involving kids.

“I’m getting things for our vacation Bible school,” said Tina Benedick of New Holland. “They needed coffee cans and paint and this is wonderful. I found coffee cans and lots of paint.”

Art of Recycle is on Cloister Avenue in Ephrata. It attracts people from all over the Midstate and even other states like Maryland and New Jersey. It’s open every day except Sunday.

For more information, go to artofrecycle.org.

