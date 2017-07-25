3 charged after Hummelstown bank robbery

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged three people following an afternoon bank robbery in Dauphin County.

Hummelstown police were called around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Fulton Bank in the 100 block of West Main Street for a reported robbery.

According to police, a suspect approached a teller and gave her a note announcing a hold up. No weapons were displayed.

After receiving cash, the suspect fled. Witnesses reported to police the suspect left the bank and got into a black Dodge Charger just south of the bank.

A few minutes later, Swatara Township police reported a black Dodge Charger was traveling from Interstate 83 southbound onto Paxton Street. The vehicle then struck a box truck that was stopped at a yield sign.

Three people inside the Charger were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police then filed charges against three people.

James Spratley, a 38-year-old from Montclair, New Jersey, was charged with robbery of a financial institution, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josue Miguel Rivera, a 26-year-old from Lebanon, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Alphonso Klik Wali Holmes, a 32-year-old from Hummelstown, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, fleeing police and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the Hummelstown Police Department at 717-566-2555.

