Youth injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A youth was injured in one of two separate shooting incidents in the city early Sunday.

The juvenile was driven to Harrisburg Hospital by a family member as police were investigating gunshots in the area of North 13th and Shrubb streets around 12:46 a.m.

The boy told investigators he saw a fight between groups of unknown people. He said someone started shooting and he was struck in his forearm as he ran away.

He ran home and his family took him to the hospital. He could not give a description of anyone involved in the fight, police said.

Two hours later, police said they responded to the area of Court and Cranberry streets to investigate gunshots and heard more shooting in the area of Pine and Court. No victims are found at either location, but a gunshot victim walked into the Harrisburg Hospital emergency room around 3 a.m.

The victim told police he saw a fight in the 200 block of Pine Street and walked up to “be nosy.” He said several gunshots were fired and he was struck in the abdomen. He then walked past several officers on his way to the hospital but did not notify any of them that he witnessed the shooting or that he was injured, police said. He sustained a grazing wound and would not answer any further questions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3115 and ask for a detective or supervisor.

