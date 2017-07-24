York Springs man dies in crash

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old York Springs man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Adams County.

State police in Gettysburg said Paulino Sanchez-Torres was a front seat passenger in a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck a utility pole on Cranberry Road in Tyrone Township.

Another passenger, 56-year-old Florentino Zacharias-Gaspar of York Springs, was ejected through the rear window and sustained serious injuries, police said.

Police have not been able to identify the driver. That person was taken to York Hospital.

