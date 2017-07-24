Woman gets up to 15 years for sexually abusing 2 children

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman will serve up to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two children with her husband.

Holly Ann Greiner, 31, was sentenced Monday in York County Court to five to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation, according to court records.

Greiner, formerly of West Manheim Township, pleaded guilty in April to two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Her husband Robert is serving 67 years and three months to 134 years and six months in state prison.

He was sentenced in February following his November conviction on 11 counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors.

The couple was arrested in June 2015 after West Manheim police charged them with sex crimes against two children under the age of 13.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.