Volunteers, donations needed for free health care clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A free health care clinic that serves uninsured and under insured residents in Harrisburg and the surrounding area is in need of help.

The Beacon Clinic for Health and Hope has been treating patients since 2015 inside a small facility that’s tucked behind St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in uptown Harrisburg.

“Most people who come here need a beacon,” said Ruth Stoll, Director of Development at the clinic. “They need a light to be able to show them where the hope is, where the health is, and how to get there.”

More than 160 patients have received care at the clinic in just the last six months. Stoll says that number is growing and it’s why the clinic is in need of more volunteers.

Nurses, doctors and even those willing to answer calls and stuff envelopes are encouraged to give of their time.

The clinic doesn’t receive any government funding. Its supported only by contributions and grants that help cover costs for things like prescription drugs.

“Most of the medications that we give are for chronic illness like hypertension, diabetes, asthma,” said Stoll. “[It’s] very expensive. Our bills are almost $2,000 a month. For just medications.”

The clinic at 238 Seneca Street is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering or making a donation should call 717-775-1111 or visit the clinic’s website.

