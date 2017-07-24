The Penn Street Art Bridge Project (and Painting Demonstration)

The Penn Street Art Bridge is a new public art space forming in York, PA. Similar to Graffiti Alley projects in Baltimore, Toronto, and elsewhere around the world, the Penn Street Art Bridge will be a constantly evolving outdoor gallery.

During the block party, there will be two collaborative murals – Heart Space, and Many Hands — that everyone at the block party is invited to take part in.

“The Penn Street Art Bridge was inspired when a member of the York Time Bank saw a facebook post complaining about a consistent graffiti problem. The time bank got permission from the city to establish the Penn Street Art Bridge to “unleash creativity” and double down on art, turning an issue into a community asset,” tells Eleanor Justice, Director of the York Time Bank.

Inspired by the spray-paint theme of the project, artist Jimmy Purkey joined us with a fun demonstration of spray painted landscapes that have become increasingly popular.

The Launch Day Block Party will take place on the 200 block of N. Penn Street in York, PA. You can learn more about the project in the video above.