“Stuff the bus” to help local kids prepare for school

The United Way of Lebanon County hopes you will “stuff the bus” with school supplies for kids.

From Monday to Sunday buses will be parked outside several retail locations to collect items. Drop-offs can be made between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The locations include the Walmart on East Lehman Street and Kohl’s on Quentin Road in Lebanon, JBT on Route 72 and the Walmart in Palmyra.

This is the ninth year for the “stuff the bus” campaign. This year, United Way will provide every first grader in Lebanon County with a kit filled with supplies and resources.