Store robbed in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Hanover convenience store Sunday night.

Police said the man demanded money and cigarettes from the store in the 700 block of Carlisle Street just after 10 p.m.

A 39-year-old man who was working alone in the store was not injured.

Police are looking for a man he is about 5’5” to 5’8” tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a white mask covering his face, gray colored pants, and light colored shoes or sneakers with dark laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover police at 717-637-5575.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.