Retired priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — A now-retired Roman Catholic priest has been accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving on a school bus.

The state attorney general’s office said Monday the Rev. John Thomas Sweeney committed felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse against the boy at St. Margaret Mary Elementary School in Lower Burrell.

Prosecutors say the assault occurred during the 1991-92 school year and the boy was given milk and cookies afterward.

The Greensburg Diocese says the 74-year-old Sweeney was removed as pastor of Holy Family Parish in West Newton last year after church officials learned of the allegation.

Defense lawyer Francis Murrman says Sweeney “vehemently” denies the charge, noting the allegation is about something from 26 years ago.