Police seek sexual assault suspect who may be armed

WHTM Staff Published:
(Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County have an active arrest warrant for a man wanted on several felony sexual assault charges.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, Terry L. Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Meredith, 30, is wanted on several charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation.

Anyone with information on Meredith’s whereabouts should call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.

