Police: School nurse stole student meds

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A substitute nurse is accused of stealing students’ prescription medication from nurse’s offices in the Cornwall-Lebanon School District.

South Lebanon Township police say 36-year-old Abigail Deen-Ketner removed Adderall and Ritalin from secured medication carts at multiple schools between May 4-12.

The drugs were discovered during inventory checks.

Deen-Ketner, of Lebanon, was charged by summons with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 31.

