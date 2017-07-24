Police: Ephrata man had burglary evidence in car

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested for a business burglary after police said they found the cash register drawer in his vehicle.

Clinton L Myers, 71, of Ephrata, is accused of stealing the register drawer from Witmer Motor Shop in Earl Township around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

New Holland police said they had a description of the vehicle involved, and Ephrata police later spotted a vehicle matching the description. Myers told the Ephrata officers he was coming from a local convenience store, but the officers saw the register drawer in his vehicle after he entered a home.

When the officers questioned Myers again at his door, he told them he had been sleeping – even though he had spoken to them just minutes earlier, police said.

Myers was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and possessing instruments of crime. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 cash bail and a probation detainer.

