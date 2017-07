Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps has faced off with a shark; and lost.

Phelps raced the Great White to kick off the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” Sunday night. He lost the race by two seconds.

Phelps and the shark were not in the water at the same time. Instead, the shark was superimposed into the water. Trainers forced the shark to chase prey for the 100 meter race.

Phelps will appear in another episode on June 30.