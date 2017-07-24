PennDOT using recycled asphalt to pave more roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT is hoping a new initiative will allow them to pave more roadways come pothole season than they’ve been able to in the past.

Governor Tom Wolf recently announced PennDOT’s Road Maintenance and Preservation (Road MaP) initiative, which will invest $2.1 billion over the next ten years in roadway maintenance, as well as bridge and highway projects.

Part of the initiative is expanding the use of recycled asphalt paving, or RAP.

RAP repurposes ground millings from projects onto other roads, allowing PennDOT to pave less-traveled roadways that wouldn’t otherwise be paved.

“The Wolf administration and PennDOT Road MaP initiative is helping us focus on, especially, those rural roadways that we weren’t able to get to as frequently before,” PennDOT Press Secretary Erin Waters-Trasatt said. “And we all know that they need some extra attention, especially with the freeze-thaw cycle here in Pennsylvania.”

PennDOT has recently used RAP on nearly four miles of lower traveled roads in Monroe County.

