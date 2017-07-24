Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America: Age of Elegance

Women today have higher life expectancy and therefore have more opportunities late in life. Being over 60 does not mean life stops. Women are still vibrant, educated and have a lifetime of experiences. They have a lot to give to society.

The Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America pageant allows women to showcase their talents, give their philosophies of life, and share what they have learned from life.

We got the chat with a few of the organizers today on the show.

The pageant will take place at the Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg on July 30 at 3pm.