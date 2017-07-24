More hoverboards recalled for fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Hoverboards sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores have been recalled because federal regulators say the battery packs, like those in many other brands, could overheat and start a fire.

The recall involves iRover self-balancing scooters with model numbers 87645 and 87644.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received two reports of the battery packs smoking and overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The hoverboards were sold from December 2015 through December 2016 for between $300 and $400.

Consumers should contact iRover for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free replacement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.