Man started home fire, fought with firefighters, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Criminal charges are pending against a man who fought with firefighters in a Harrisburg home.

The man is accused of setting the fire Sunday in the 1900 block of State Street and pushing one of the firefighters down a flight of stairs, police said.

Police and firefighters were called to the home around 5:40 p.m. and found the unconscious man lying on a bathtub with apparently self-inflicted cuts.

When the firefighters put out the fire, the man regained consciousness and became combative. He was restrained, taken into custody, and transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and a mental health evaluation.

The firefighter who was pushed down the stairs did not need medical treatment for injuries.

