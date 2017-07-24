Man sought in quick-change scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify their suspect in a quick-change scam.

Lower Paxton Township police say the unknown man on Saturday requested change for seven $100 bills at a restaurant and tricked an employee into giving him more money than he should have received.

Police said the man “palmed” several of the bills during his count, and the restaurant lost several hundred dollars.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Lower Paxton police at (717) 657-5656 and reference case number 17-0011476.

