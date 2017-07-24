Man gets up to 14 years for beating, sexually assaulting woman

Jamell E. Prister (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 14 years in prison after admitting in court that he beat and sexually assaulted a woman.

Jamell E. Prister, 27, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to 7 to 14 years in prison.

Prister pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, criminal trespass, stalking and related charges. He also pleaded no contest to sexual assault.

The district attorney’s office said Prister assaulted the woman, a former girlfriend, in a North Queen Street home in November 2016. He also threatened to have someone “shoot this house up” if she told police.

