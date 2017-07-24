Man charged with sexually assaulting teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas man was arrested early Monday morning in Dauphin County on a sexual assault charge.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department arrested Daniel Justin Rogers, 34, just before 1 a.m. and charged him with one count of statutory sexual assault.

Rogers’ victim, a 13-year-old, reported to her parents the assault took place at a hotel in the 4100 block of North Front Street, according to police.

Rogers, of Hemphill, Texas, is in Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released.

