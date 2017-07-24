Man charged with sexually assaulting teen

WHTM Staff Published:
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas man was arrested early Monday morning in Dauphin County on a sexual assault charge.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department arrested Daniel Justin Rogers, 34, just before 1 a.m. and charged him with one count of statutory sexual assault.

Rogers’ victim, a 13-year-old, reported to her parents the assault took place at a hotel in the 4100 block of North Front Street, according to police.

Rogers, of Hemphill, Texas, is in Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s