Man charged in assault with knife at hotel

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in York County on charges that he assaulted someone with a knife at a hotel.

The Fairview Township Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to a hotel off of Commerce Drive in Fairview Township for a report of an assault.

David Tyer, 35, of Brandywine, Maryland, got into an argument with another person at the hotel and cut the victim’s face with a knife, according to police.

The victim got away and called police.

Tyer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and public drunkenness.

He was remanded to York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

