Man charged in assault with knife at hotel

WHTM Staff Published:
(Fairview Township Police Department)

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in York County on charges that he assaulted someone with a knife at a hotel.

The Fairview Township Police Department responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to a hotel off of Commerce Drive in Fairview Township for a report of an assault.

David Tyer, 35, of Brandywine, Maryland, got into an argument with another person at the hotel and cut the victim’s face with a knife, according to police.

The victim got away and called police.

Tyer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and public drunkenness.

He was remanded to York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s