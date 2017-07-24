Doctors warn of long-lasting viral stomach bug spreading through Central Pa.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – You may know of someone who has recently gotten the viral stomach bug or come down with it yourself.

Doctors say it’s spreading like wildfire. The virus is more intense and longer in duration that typical viruses.

Doctors and hospitals in Dauphin, York, and Lancaster counties are seeing cases of this viral stomach bug almost every day.

Carlie Suarez works at WellSpan York Hospital, but she had to call in sick earlier the week. Suarez spent days in her bed with nausea, aches, fatigue, and gastrointestinal problems. She’s still recovering from the stomach bug, including three other members of her family.

One of the things making this viral stomach bug worse than typical 24-hour bugs is how long it lasts.

“It’s variable; the average time would be about a week or so. Some people bounce back after a couple days. Some people it takes 10 days and sometimes even up to two weeks,” said Rebekah Wickenheiser, a physician’s assistant at Patient First in Lower Paxton Township.

Doctors at Patient First aren’t sure of the strain. They said it could be the rotovirus or norovirus, but doctors do know it’s spreading quickly throughout Central Pennsylvania. They say stay at home if you have it. If you don’t, wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Another way to avoid catching the bug is to keep your hands off your face.