Defense costs up to $426,000 in state police ambush case

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – A judge has approved more than $55,000 in new defense attorney fees for a sniper who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounded another outside their barracks.

The defense fees approved by a Pike County judge for 34-year-old Eric Frein bring the total costs of his defense to about $426,000.

The county has paid defense attorneys William Ruzzo and Michael Weinstein just over $300,000, including legal fees of $125 per hour each, plus meals and lodging. The court had previously approved paying various defense experts, plus a private detective and neuropsychologist who examined Frein about $126,000.

Frein was convicted in April and sentenced to death in the September 2014 murder of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II outside the Blooming Grove barracks. Trooper Alex Douglass was also wounded by Frein, who was caught after a 48-day manhunt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s