Bush’s beans recalled for defective cans

Bush Brothers & Company has issued a recall of select products due to potentially defective side seams on cans.

Investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of the company’s can suppliers.

As a result, the following products have been recalled:

Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans – 28 ounce with Container UPC 00039400016144 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of June 2019

Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans – 28 ounce with Container UPC 00039400019770 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with the Best By date of June 2019

Bush’s Best County Style Baked Beans – 28 ounce with Container UPC 00039400019749 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of June 2019

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Customers who purchased the affected products are encouraged to throw them away even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

For more information, visit bushbeans.com or call Bush’s consumer relations by calling 1-800-590-3797.

