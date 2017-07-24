100 evacuated from Middletown apartment building after flooding

Heavy rain caused some major problem throughout the area Sunday night. Cars were stranded and streets were closed in Middletown where they saw four inches of rain in just one hour. Emergency crews also had to deal with the mandatory evacuation of Woodlayne Court.

The apartment building is located at the corner of Wood and Wilson Streets. Police say that between midnight and 1 a.m. it was determined that everyone had to be evacuated due to flooding in the basement of the building. One report said there was up to five feet of water. Emergency crews were concerned that with all of the electrical panels being located in the basement, there was a risk of fire hazard if they are submerged in water.

It’s estimated that 100 people had to leave. Many of those people spent the night at a nearby community center.

When asked how long it might be until people who live in the building can get back into their homes, police say it will all depend on when the fire department decides the scene is safe, but that that will hopefully be sometime later Monday.