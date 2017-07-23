UPDATE: Lebanon car wash fire may have been started by plug-in vaccuum

By Published: Updated:

LEBANON, PA. (WHTM)- Police say the fire that burned down part of Carl’s Car Wash Saturday morning may have been started by a woman using a plug-in vacuum.

The woman was allegedly using a car vacuum that plugged into a cigarette lighter behind the business when her vehicle caught fire.

Authorities say she then moved her vehicle into a car wash bay to attempt to put out the fire but the flames spread into the rest of the building.

The apartment located above Carl’s Car Wash was burned completey, displacing one person. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the garage where they say explosive material may have been present.

The garage sustained severe smoke and water damage.

Police warn drivers not to pull a burning vehicle into any structure. They say to keep it as far away as possible from any other structure to keep the fire from spreading while you call the police.

Related Posts

1 thought on “UPDATE: Lebanon car wash fire may have been started by plug-in vaccuum

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s