UPDATE: Lebanon car wash fire may have been started by plug-in vaccuum

LEBANON, PA. (WHTM)- Police say the fire that burned down part of Carl’s Car Wash Saturday morning may have been started by a woman using a plug-in vacuum.

The woman was allegedly using a car vacuum that plugged into a cigarette lighter behind the business when her vehicle caught fire.

Authorities say she then moved her vehicle into a car wash bay to attempt to put out the fire but the flames spread into the rest of the building.

The apartment located above Carl’s Car Wash was burned completey, displacing one person. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the garage where they say explosive material may have been present.

The garage sustained severe smoke and water damage.

Police warn drivers not to pull a burning vehicle into any structure. They say to keep it as far away as possible from any other structure to keep the fire from spreading while you call the police.