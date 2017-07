DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday afternoon storms led to several roadways being flooded in Dauphin County.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.

Heavy rain led to flooded cars and road closures in Middletown.

Viewers sent in pictures of flooding along the Route 322 interchange in Hershey.

