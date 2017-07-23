Senators fall 3-1 in the no highlights highlight

By Published:

Sometimes we go to shoot video of a game and nothing happens.  Pat Welter explains the anatomy of a highlight.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — P.J. Conlon allowed just six hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Harrisburg Senators in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Conlon (7-7) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Binghamton went up 3-0 in the seventh after L.J. Mazzilli and Conlon hit RBI singles.

Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the inning when Stephen Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Yadiel Hernandez to cut the deficit to two.

Taylor Hill (4-2) went seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one. Cory Burns retired the side in order for his 12th save of the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s