Ruling raises questions about sex offender registry’s future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Changes are coming to Pennsylvania’s sex offender registry as a result of a state Supreme Court decision issued last week, but experts say it’s unclear exactly how they will play out.

The justices said 2012 changes to the registry that expanded and toughened reporting rules under the state’s Megan’s Law can’t be applied retroactively. They ruled in favor of Jose Muniz, convicted in Cumberland County of two counts of indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.

A state police spokesman says the court’s decision may result in the removal from the registry of sex-crime offenders who committed their crimes before the new version of the law took effect five years ago.

By one estimate, about 4,500 offenders who were already on the Megan’s Law registry in 2012 were reclassified.