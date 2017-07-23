Product created by York County father and son featured on FUNDERDOME

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A product created by a York County father and son will be featured on Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME on abc27 Sunday night.

Steve and Seth McLaughlin of York County created Court Grabbers 10 years ago. The product keeps athletes from sliding on slippery surfaces.

Steve McLaughlin will present the product on FUNDERDOME tonight on abc27 at 9 p.m.

On FUNDERDOME, two entrepreneurs compete to win over a live studio audience to fund their products. Before they find out who the winner is they have a chance to cash out but they’ll miss out on the grand prize if they were selected by the audience.

Seth could not attend the tapping because classes at Central York High School were still in session.