Pastor creates booklet to help grieving families

HARRISBURG, Pa. A local pastor has created a booklet to help with grieving families and wants to make sure emergency agencies use it as a resource.

“Caring For You” is about 20 pages long. It was created by Pastor Chuck Kish of Bethel Assembly of God Carlisle five years ago.

“Most of these people, the first thing out of their mouth is what do I do next?” said Kish during an interview on abc27 News Daybreak.

Several emergency agencies hand it to families. Kish said each booklet is individualized.

For more information on how you can get a booklet email Kish at pastorchuck@bethelcarlisle.com