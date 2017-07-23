Lawmakers head home without movement on revenues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) An effort by House Republicans to plug a $2 billion budget gap without raising taxes has stalled and lawmakers are going home after several hours of closed-door meetings.

The House’s unusual Saturday session wrapped up in late afternoon without movement on an approach put forward by Republican Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County.

The finer details of the plan weren’t made public. It’s not clear what the next step will be.

The Legislature passed a $32 billion spending plan earlier this month, but hasn’t figured out how to pay for all of it.

Turzai was backing a proposal to combine $1.5 billion in borrowing with hundreds of millions drawn from off-budget programs.