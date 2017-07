COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) More than 70 patients at a nursing home and rehab center were relocated after a water leak.

The leak was reported at the Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Lancaster County dispatchers said it is suspected that a broken pipe caused the leak.

Dispatchers said displaced patients were taken to Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Harrisburg.

Columbia EMS said more than 70 patients were taken to the facility.