Tips to keep student athletes safe in the summer heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s hot and hazy outside, and many local football teams are already out practicing in it.

They’re taking some precautions established by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, or PIAA.

The PIAA’s heat acclimatization training doesn’t begin until August 7, but many teams are using some of guidelines they learned in previous years now.

The Harrisburg High School Cougar’s practiced Saturday morning in t-shirts and shorts. PIAA guidelines state students should not wear full protective gear until they’ve completed five days of heat acclimatization.

They also cannot practice more than five hours a day. The athletes must have a two-hour break if they’re

training more than three hours.

The Cougar’s head football coach says he makes sure his players drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun for long periods of time, and take a break if they feel overheated.

“We’ll go inside, inside of our field house, and do things in there. During our practices, they’re structured in 15 20-minute segments. We get plenty of water breaks so the kids can stay hydrated because that’s key,” said Calvin Everett, head football coach and athletic director for the Harrisburg Cougars.

Everett encourages his players to have a gallon of water each day.

Dawn White will have more tips to keep your athletes safe while practicing in the heat tonight at 6 and 11 p.m.