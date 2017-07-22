Super Senators beat Binghamton 7-3

Raudy Read had three hits and four RBIs in leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 7-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night in front of 5,155 fans at FNB Field.

Read singled in a run in the first giving the Sens a 1-0 lead. In the fourth he homered, his 10th, trimming the then Binghamton lead to 3-2. Read then doubled in two runs in the fifth with the bases loaded to give the Senators a 4-3. Read finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The Sens tacked on two more in the fifth, then another in the sixth for their final tally.

Zach Collier and Dan Gamache both had two hits in the game.

Austin Voth earned the win for the Senators, going five innings. Derek Self and Phillips Valdezeach pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

The win is the third straight over Binghamton and it’s the third time this season the Senators have won three straight games.