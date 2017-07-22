Strong to severe storms develop west to east this afternoon

Plenty of humidity and heat still to go around across the Midstate, and now today that will mean showers and storms by this afternoon and evening. The first line of storms leftover from last night is weakening over western PA as it hits the mountains. We expect more storms to develop based on the amount of sunshine and heat we have for the afternoon. Storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. We do expect watches and warning this afternoon, so stay with abc27 for more updates. The most likely timing for storms over western counties will be 2 to 4 PM, with a line of storms forming and heading over areas near the Susquehanna River and points east by 4 to 6 PM. Rain initially will be very heavy with gusty winds driving the rain through. After the line rolls through conditions should dry out for later tonight.

Sunday also brings a chance for showers and storms, but the best chance for severe weather is today. Highs will be lower than the 90s, but only slightly. It will still be humid tomorrow leading to the additional showers and storms.

Lower humidity and cooler weather is in store next week. Middle to upper 80s will still be common next week, however we don’t see the long stretch of 90°+ returning.