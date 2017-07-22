Music festival benefits local veterans

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A weekend music festival will benefit local veterans fighting PTSD and other challenges.

The Straws ‘n Stripes Military Appreciation Music Festival at the Vineyard at Hershey will send proceeds to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

The event features artists Phil Vassar and Lee Greenwood.

Attendees can also enjoy beverages and some of central Pennsylvania’s favorite food trucks.

Gates are slated to open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will end following a fireworks finale scheduled at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit vineyardathershey.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.