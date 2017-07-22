Judge issues order for buffer zone outside abortion clinic

Abortion protestors
In this Wednesday, July 19, 2017, abortion opponents with a group called Operation Save America gather during a rally in downtown Louisville, Ky. A federal judge issued an order Friday, July 21, 2017, to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale issued a temporary restraining order sought by federal prosecutors in a pre-emptive move ahead of vigils by Operation Save America. The order is aimed at preventing abortion foes from impeding access to EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. . (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a “buffer zone” outside Kentucky’s only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.

The temporary restraining order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge David Hale was requested by federal prosecutors in a pre-emptive move ahead of vigils by Operation Save America.

Hale scheduled a Monday hearing on the government’s request for a preliminary injunction to keep protesters from impeding access to EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville.

Rusty Thomas, head of the Christian fundamentalist group, says the government’s case is “very thin,” based on a “false narrative.” He says the government is not God, and says the government doesn’t have authority to “choose who lives and who dies.”

Thomas’ group is planning a weeklong vigil starting this weekend.

