Confirmed funnel cloud in Lebanon County

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – As a strong thunderstorm moved east through Lebanon County Saturday evening, ABC27 viewer Lindsay Wike captured this video of a funnel cloud and possible tornado from her backyard in South Lebanon Township along Route 897.

We also received a report of possible debris being lofted up into the funnel cloud, but no major damage. This residential area is surrounded by open farm land and several businesses along Route 422. Another possible sighting of the same funnel cloud occurred at the Home Depot near Route 422 by other people in the area.

This funnel cloud has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service to be a tornado. There is also no word at this time if a survey crew will be sent to assess the path of the storm or any damage. Stay with ABC27 for more updates with this story.

