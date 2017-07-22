Christie OKs law to give schools transgender policy guidance

The Associated Press Published:
Chris Christie
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers his State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation requiring the state to give guidance to public schools about policies for transgender students.

Civil rights group Garden State Equality applauded the Republican governor for signing the measure saying that Christie took a stand for LGBT youth.

The law was passed by the Democrat-led Legislature after school districts around the state began passing their own rules to allow transgender students to use whichever bathrooms they choose.

The rules would ban schools from forcing transgender students from using bathrooms that conflict with their gender identities.

Among the requirements of the law is that the state give guidance on students using the name, pronoun and dress that corresponds with their gender identities.

Schools at a minimum would have to find “reasonable alternative arrangements.”

