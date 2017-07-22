2 bicyclists injured in hit-and-run

By Published:

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – South Londonderry Township Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit two bicyclists on Saturday morning.

Police say the driver swerved at and hit the bicyclists in the 8000 block of Colebrook Road around 11 a.m. The driver then fled the scene.

The driver was in a silver or tan colored SUV, believed to be a ’90s model Dodge Durango.

Both bicyclists suffered injuries as a result of the incident. One of them was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the South Londonderry Township Police Department at (717) 838-1376.

