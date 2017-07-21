Worker rescued after fall at Roundtop Mountain Resort

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A worker was rescued Friday morning after he fell in a septic tank under construction at Roundtop Mountain Resort.

The man fell eight feet from scaffolding inside the 30-foot tall tank and landed on a concrete floor. He injured his shoulder, possibly suffered a concussion, and had no way to get himself out of the 100,000-gallon tank.

“We wanted to make sure we took the time to not cause more injury,” Chief Larry Anderson of the Wellsville Fire Company. “we brought in a truck, elevated the platform, hoisted him up, and transported him to EMS.”

The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His name and medical condition were not available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.