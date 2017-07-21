Wolf picks teachers union chief to head Labor & Industry

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf is tapping the head of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union for his next secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry.

Wolf said he will nominate Jerry Oleksiak, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and a special education teacher in the Upper Merion Area School District in suburban Philadelphia.

“I am confident that Jerry can lead the Department of Labor and Industry to build on our improving business climate to encourage companies to locate and expand in Pennsylvania and to provide apprenticeships and other job training programs so workers have the skills to succeed in the 21st century economy,” Wolf said in a statement Friday.

Secretary Kathy Manderino is leaving Labor and Industry to join the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s