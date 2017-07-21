UPS pitches new transportation hub in Lower Swatara, residents express concern

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) UPS wants to build a new transportation hub in a Dauphin County community but is getting some push back from some residents.

The hub will be on North Union Street in Lower Swatara Township.

UPS told residents at a packed meeting Thursday night that the new building would create jobs and bring in tax revenue.

Some residents expressed concerns about increased traffic and zoning changes.

UPS is looking at other locations for the hub. The facility is at least two years away from operation.

 

