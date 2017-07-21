Steelton man jailed in 2 bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton man has been returned to Pennsylvania to face charges in two bank robberies in the Harrisburg area last week.

Nathan Griggs, 52, is accused of robbing the First National Bank in the 4200 block of Derry Street on July 13 and the First National Bank in the 2000 block of North Progress Avenue on July 14.

No employees or customers were harmed during either incident.

Griggs was arrested Monday in Baltimore County, Maryland. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing in Dauphin County Prison, with total bail set at $1 million cash.

