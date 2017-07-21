Slim storm chances today, strong storms likely late Saturday

While there could still be a pop-up storm or two today, the chances are very slim. The big story will again be the heat with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index soaring to around 100 degree this afternoon. The humidity will be oppressive marking the need for frequent breaks if you plan on outdoor activities. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy again with lows staying in the 70s. Air conditioning is almost a must for comfortable sleeping in these conditions.

The heat wave continues this weekend with better chances for storms. Southwestern PA may see the greatest chance of storms tomorrow, but some storm development is still likely during the afternoon and evening locally too. Some storms on Saturday could be strong to severe if they form during the peak heating of the day. The same thing goes for Sunday as another disturbance should create scattered storms. The weekend won’t be a washout, but it does offer the best chance for severe weather this week and more widespread damaging storms. The team will be monitoring the situation and post updates today and through the weekend. Check back often. Some cooler air looks to break the heat wave by early next week, and lower humidity should be in store by next Tuesday and Wednesday.