Restaurant Report: Raw fish, roaches and old food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found roaches and issues with raw fish during their latest round of restaurant inspections.

Charcoals Bar and Grill on Olde Hickory Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 22 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge failed in the managerial duties required to control food safety. Cleaner and butane were stored near food, risking contamination; raw fish was stored on top of cooked shrimp; and there were flies in the food prep area.

Super Buffet on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. The handwash sinks in the food prep area and in the employee restroom did not have soap or paper towels; chicken, beef, tofu and shrimp were thrown out because they were stored at too warm of a temperature; and there were dead, roach-like insects in the kitchen.

Dunkin Donuts on Eisenhower Drive in Hanover was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Food had to be thrown out because it was date marked with the wrong date, food was held at too warm of a temperature, and parts of the facility were extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Establishments with no violations include Golden Dragon on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg, Mulligan MacDuffer Adventure Golf in Gettysburg, Golden Corral in Lebanon, and Apple Drive Diner in Mechanicsburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

